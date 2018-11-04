Blame the players, not Jos Luhukay, insists Sheffield Wednesday ace Barry Bannan  

Midfield ace Barry Bannan has stressed Wednesday's players should shoulder the blame for the team's alarming dip in form rather than under-fire manager Jos Luhukay.

The pressure is mounting on Luhukay after Saturday's 4-0 home thumping to high-flying Norwich City.

The Canaries eased to a fourth successive Championship victory after second half goals from Teemu Pukki (2), Emiliano Buendia and Dennis Srbeny.

The result means Wednesday have lost four on the bounce and slipped to 17th in the table, just four points above the relegation zone.

The Owls fans chanted the names of out-of-favour duo Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchinson in the second half of the Hillsborough contest and booed the team off at the end after another abject defensive showing.

Emotions ran high post-match as owner Dejphon Chansiri was involved in a heated confrontation with Owls fans outside the ground. The Thai businessman had to be held back by club officials

During the exchange, Chansiri forcibly replied to the supporters: “You’re not happy (with results)? I’m not happy.” The fans then responded by shouting; “sack him then!” referring to Luhukay.

Despite the team’s latest setback, Bannan insists Luhukay has the full backing of the Wednesday dressing room.

"You can't blame the manager," the Scotland international told The Star. "We are the 11 players out there. It is not him who is playing the game for us. It is us who go out there.

"We are all behind the manager. It's not the manager's fault. It's the players who go out there and play week in, week out. It is us who have got to take the flak. We are the ones playing."

The Owls return to action on Friday when they take on Steel City rivals Sheffield United in front of the TV cameras at Bramall Lane.

Bannan said: "We have a massive game on Friday but it is probably one of the better games to come round at this time because if we win on Friday then everything gets forgotten about and the fans will be happy again.

"It is probably a good game to go into considering the circumstances we are in at the minute."

The 28-year-old, recently linked with a January move to former club Aston Villa, remains optimistic Wednesday can turn around their fortunes.

"As bad as it is, we have still got a good team in there (in the dressing room)," said Bannan. "It was only three or four weeks ago that everything was rosy, everybody was happy and we were in the play-offs.

"It's the same players so I'm pretty confident we can turn it around."

