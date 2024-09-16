Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday injury news with six out and five doubts

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup

Sheffield Wednesday head to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool in the third round. They have made changes in both of their previous ties in the competition against Hull City and Grimsby Town respectively.

The Owls will be taking on their former boss Steve Bruce following his decision to join the Seasiders last week. Here is a look at some of the latest team news regarding the pair...

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday had to check on Michael Ihiekwe and Di’Shon Bernard before their Championship fixture against QPR last time out. Ihiekwe ended up starting the game, whilst the latter came off the bench.

Attacker Jamal Lowe sat out against the Hoops and will have to assessed ahead of the Blackpool match. Danny Rohl said last week: “When you come very late back as an international player then it is always a question mark. We have the cup game again and then we have the next game.”

Defender Dominic Iorfa was also not in the squad over the weekend so they have to make a decision with him as well. Goalkeeper Ben Hamer has been out with a finger injury and it remains to be seen at this stage when he will be back.

Meanwhile, right-back Yan Valery has had a calf issue with Rohl sharing this latest update late last week: “He had a small calf issue. But we brought him back, he had treatment, and he was back on the grass on Tuesday. There are no doubts, no question marks, and this is a good thing.”

The Tunisian Football Federation also released a statement regarding the former Southampton man’s situation: “After the training session on Tuesday evening, the player Yan Valery felt some sharp pain in the calf, the doctor of the national team decided to subject him to MRI, which proved that he suffers a minor tear, which deserves a medical rest. Therefore, he will not be in the fault of the technical framework of the national team in the next two matches.”

Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah is sidelined. Speaking prior to the Millwall game in late August, his head coach said: “For Nath it is a big, big pity. He will be out for a couple of weeks again, it was a shame after the game and when I got the message I was really sad about this situation. But this is football, sometimes it is not fair and for me it is about staying together, helping him and we will do it and bring him stronger back.”

Blackpool

Blackpool had to substitute Southampton loanee Dan Ballard during their win over Exeter City. Bruce said afterwards, as per the Blackpool Gazette: “The kid Ballard took a knock so he couldn’t carry on, it was a hefty challenge. We hope he’s going to be okay, but we’ll know a bit more tomorrow. It was worrying for him, but we don’t think it’s too serious.”

Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Ashley Fletcher is suspended for another couple of games. Elsewhere, Albie Morgan and Andy Lyons remain in the treatment, whilst it is yet to be known whether Elkon Baggott or Ryan Finnigan are fit.