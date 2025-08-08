'Bizarre' Dejphon Chansiri business method cost Sheffield Wednesday a Wrexham windfall for Michael Smith
The selling of players has been a bone of contention at Wednesday for some time in Chansiri’s decade-long ownership of the club, with detractors often of the suggestion the club does not cultivate a culture of developing players for profit.
The situation at Hillsborough is bordering on critical with various troubles having blighted the club over recent months, but even when the going was good high-profile approaches for the likes of Fernando Forestieri and Adam Reach were rebuffed only for them to leave the club for nothing in the seasons afterwards.
More gallingly, the Owls have broken with that stance to welcome the recent sales of high-potential pairing Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama on what are perceived to be cut-price deals - in order to ease financial woes that have taken the club to crisis point. Many colleagues who have left the club for nothing at the end of their deals are known to have been the subject of transfer interest that would have generated funds.
Powell, who left the club earlier this summer at the end of his contract along with the bulk of Danny Röhl’s coaching set-up, spoke to The Sports Agent podcast to shine a light on the ‘dysfunctional’ way the club is run - and claimed money could have been made on Röhl’s exit this summer before a protracted mutual termination of his deal last month saw him walk for nothing. The German coach was linked with a number of jobs throughout a whirlwind season break.
“He doesn't sell players,” Powell said. He keeps them to the end of contracts, and they walk away. He was holding out for money for Danny. He was offered money, didn’t take it. Danny was linked to all these clubs, but he didn't speak to them. I think he [Chansiri] now thinks, ‘Well, now he's gone, he hasn't got anywhere to go, so I've won.’ That's the way he would think. Oh, it's bizarre. Really bizarre.”
Former England coach Powell also made reference to a failed transfer dealing during his time at the club that he claims saw Chansiri raise the asking price in negotiations with Wrexham on the basis the fancied player had scored a goal. The Star has reason to believe the player in question is Michael Smith, who having handed in his notice for repeat late payment of his wages left the club last month on free agent terms.
Smith’s transfer saga with Wrexham in January was a drawn-out process that saw senior figures from the Welsh club seek direct contact with Chansiri in order to thrash out a deal.
“We had a player last year, could have sold to Wrexham – I won't say who it is – and he scored a goal. He [Chansiri] doubled the price,” he says. “So, we told Wrexham, ‘Look, he's going to cost this.’ And they said, ‘Okay, we're thinking about it, we'll get back to you.’ And then he said, ‘Oh no, we'll double the price.’ And we're like, ‘Why?’ ‘Well, he scored a goal, he's worth more.’ Bizarre, really bizarre.”
