Birmingham City’s 3-0 defeat to Coventry City was compounded by the loss of Jack Robinson to a red card in the first half.

Birmingham City will have to make do without defender Jack Robinson when they host Sheffield Wednesday at St Andrew’s on Tuesday night.

The former Sheffield United centre-back was sent-off for a second bookable offence in the first half of the Blues’ 3-0 defeat to Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday lunchtime.

He was dismissed shortly before half-time for hauling down Coventry attacker Haji Wright inside the centre circle, as the USA international threatened to break clear and expose the Blues’ high line.

Robinson, who joined the Blues from the red and white half of the Steel City on transfer deadline day earlier this month, was furious with the decision, likewise his teammates, but the referee’s decision to show him a second yellow card saw him sent for an early bath ahead of half-time.

What Davis said about the red card

As a result, he will now miss Tuesday night’s clash with the Owls, meaning Birmingham boss Chris Davies will be forced into one enforced change in defence.

On the red card decision, Davis told BBC Radio WM: "It's harsh to lose a player for those two challenges and what's made it more frustrating for me, and I made the point just now [to the referee] that their players were kicking the ball away from all our quick free-kicks, and if we're going to lose a game based on losing a player to two yellow cards what we have to see is rules being adhered to by officials.”

Birmingham have made a stuttering start to life back in the Championship, winning three, losing three and drawing one of their opening seven matches. They are, however, still unbeaten in the league at home.