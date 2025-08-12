The remarkable effort of Sheffield Wednesday’s threadbare squad in Sunday’s defeat at Leicester City has earned praise from all quarters - but further highlighted the catch-up they’re being forced to engage in over the coming weeks.

Nathaniel Chalobah opened the scoring to raise the roof off a raucous away end that acted in unison with the club’s players on an afternoon of high emotions at the King Power Stadium. Second half goals from international centre-halves Yannick Verstergaard and Wout Faes reversed the Foxes’ fortunes, the late winner coming after Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan was handed a controversial second yellow card to leave an exhausted Wednesday outfit further stretched.

Wednesday players have worked hard behind the scenes to keep up their fitness in trying conditions, with the club’s training centre at Middlewood Road not ready for full usage in the earliest stages of their summer preparations. It left the squad to undertake training on artificial surfaces for the first week.

Where the vast majority of other Championship clubs headed out on warm weather training camps to hone their fitness, the Owls stayed home, though they did undertake a week’s work at the plush St George’s Centre.

Programmes for some stages were overseen by hard-working academy staff and no public-facing friendlies were sourced, with run-outs coming only behind closed doors in what were described as ‘training exercises’ against Manchester City’s under-21s, York City and Mansfield Town. Their final run-out against Burnley was cancelled in the players’ response to the club’s wider mismanagement.

That summer of chaos has added up to leave a Wednesday line-up in no way short on effort but undercooked and under-resourced. On the bench only Ike Ugbo (89) carried more than 13 Championship appearances.

Naturally, Wednesday’s match tempo dropped from 15.51 to 13.31 from first half to second as per Opta statistics, their pressing - in no small part by tactical design - seeing the passes Leicester were allowed to make per defensive action rise to 25.45 from 13.67 in the first half. It was a tough and hugely admirable slog against a side better prepared and stacked with Premier League quality.

Goalscorer Chalobah limped out with what manager Henrik Pedersen admitted looked to be a long-standing injury, while Yan Valery also left the field in some discomfort. In a highly demanding and physical league, it will be hoped that Wednesday are able to bring more players in - and that they can go about building the conditions of their players.

“Of course it is difficult,” Pedersen admitted when asked by The Star how much of a task it will be for the players to play catch-up following a desperately difficult pre-season campaign.

“We have had three friendly games, one against an under-21 team, one against a team from the Conference, one against League One. When you have a little squad and you play in training against your under-21s - and then you come to Leicester? One of the best teams in the league, with high intensity, physicality, strength. It was a big, big challenge.

“How we competed and the physical level was something I was really, really proud of. We need the games now to get the intensity, the metres, the sprint acceleration so we can take the next step. For me it is something to be a good, physical team, but there are also some mental things. It is to keep on going, whatever the score, and to be a good team you need that mental side and the boys showed a good mentality today."

