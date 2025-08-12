The Owls remain under constraints in terms of what can be spent and are limited to free agents and loanees. The EFL have to sign off any incomings, too, so while incoming business is much-needed, it won’t be easy.

Despite their overhead difficulties, Wednesday’s recruitment team have been busily drawing up options throughout the summer and moves appear to have been made in some directions as the club looks to navigate their way through their situation.

With this in mind, we enlisted the help of social media-famous Wednesday fan and football data analyst TWFootball to take a look through the available free agent options - and pick out a few interesting names the club could in turn take a closer look at.

1 . Stefan Bajic - GK The former Bristol City man, 23, is shaping up as a career as a number two, with reports suggesting interest from Watford and Aberdeen. He never made a competitive appearance for the Robins but has top flight experience in France and made 50 appearances in the second tier back home. Would work as a back-up for Charles. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Ben Mee - CB A fiercely experienced player who will surely not be clubless for long, Mee is a name that has been mentioned alongside Wednesday's name but despite rumours has not trained with the club as of yet. Aged 35, he'd bring leadership and a voice to a young changing room. | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Ethan Brooks - CM The South African international left top flight club AmaZulu after three seasons having reportedly been unable to agree terms on a new contract. A box-to-box midfielder who played a key role for his former club, he has 13 full international caps. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales