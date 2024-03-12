‘Big nights to come’ – Dalton Smith thankful for growing Sheffield Wednesday following
Smith, who was at Hillsborough for the game against Leeds United on Friday night, is in action at the Sheffield Arena later this month when he takes on American, Jose Zepeda, and looks to keep up his 100% record of 15 wins from 15 fights.
A big chunk of the fighter’s fanbase also share his love of the Owls, turning up in their club colours when he takes to the ring, and it’s expected to be more of the same on March 23rd when he looks for a statement-making victory over Zepeda.
“There’s no better feeling than walking out in your home town,” he told The Star. “When you’ve got your local support screaming, it gives me the fire, gives me a buzz - and I look forward to it every single time…
“It makes me feel good that they’re coming out and supporting me, because I’m just a local lad that’s coming through. To have people coming out in the numbers that they do to show their support means the world to me, and without them I wouldn’t be able to put on nights like I do in Sheffield. I want to give a big shoutout to them, and there are going to be many more big nights to come.”
Smith previously told The Star of hopes to host a fight at Hillsborough in 2025, saying that the ball is rolling with regards to that as they look to make one of his dreams come true.