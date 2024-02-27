Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 27-year-old Wednesdayite has long since spoken of his desire to one day fight at S6, and famed promoter, Eddie Hearn, is backing the idea as talks continue between the involved parties - in an interview earlier this month he floated the idea of Smith facing Adam Azim there.

Next up for 'Thunder' is a clash with American fighter, Jose Zepeda, at the Sheffield Arena on March 23rd as he looks to make it 16 wins from 16, and should his star continue to rise as planned then filling up Hillsborough in 2025 remains very much part of his plans.

“It's high up on my list of priorities," Smith told The Star. "If I can keep winning and keep working hard then I know the right dancing partner will sell it out… The club and the supporters are right behind me, and we’re just trying to keep building on that.

“Eddie is going to be the one that helps put it all together, so as long as he’s talking about it it means the ball is rolling! It’s top of my list to achieve and accomplish, so I’ve just got to keep working hard.

“It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it, so to actually do it… I think with the years of people saying we’re going to do it, when it comes to the day it actually happens and I do that ring walk it’ll be a dream come true. Dreams can become reality."

And it's not a dream that's unachievable, either, with Smith saying that things appear to be 'looking good' - though he admits that he's just focused on beating Zepeda and doing what he needs to do in the ring.

He went on to say, “There’s work behind the scenes happening to get the licences and stuff like that - because it’s not just a case of picking a date and fighting. You need licences, need to make sure the ground is secure to put on the event, but I think that’s looking good up to now.

“But like I say, I just go to the gym and train… Everybody else - the promoters, my manager - they’re the ones that are getting that ball rolling. Even the club themselves. My management are always in talks with the club making sure things are being put into place - but up to now it seems like things are looking good to go."