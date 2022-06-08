Big changes confirmed as Sheffield Wednesday Ladies usher in a new generation

The Owlessess, who have teams from U9s to U18s at junior level as well as their reserve team and senior side, are in a transition period now.

With a number of current first team players deciding to head into retirement, and others moving on after the end of last season, the club is looking to rebuild the team with a clean slate and fresh coaching setup.

The new-look senior side will be led this season by Stewart Alexander, Henry Pearson, James Moore and goalkeeping coach, Konrad Gielniak, with Wednesday legend, Mark Smith, helping out as an ambassador as they put together a new side for up upcoming campaign that begins in August.

Speaking about the upcoming campaign after several exits, the SWLFC chairman said, “The guys who helped me last season have taken over, we’re actually rebuilding the first team from scratch, so our open sessions are really like day one.

“It’s unknown times, the first time in 12 or 13 years that we’ve started with a fresh palette, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Smith, who will be playing his part in building for the season in the North East Regional Women’s Football League Southern Division, was a ‘no-brainer’ to get involved according to the club’s chairman.

Sheffield Wednesday Ladies coach, Stewart Alexander, addresses the players at open training.

Higgins, who recently stepped down from his first team manager role after 13 years at the helm, explained, “I asked Mark about getting involved in the girls and ladies’ section…Obviously we all know him as a Sheffield Wednesday legend from the Boxing Day Massacre times, so for me it was a no brainer.

“We got together and had a chat about what we could do. I came up with the idea and yeah, we had to get him on board. Next thing we’ve had a chat and it’s all sorted.”

SWLFC are currently on the lookout for new players ahead of their 2022/23 campaign in the North East Regional Women’s Football League Southern Division, with open sessions on June 8th and 15th at 8pm, as well as the 12th and 19th at 10am.