News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Epsom racecourse on high alert as animal activists threaten Derby
EuroMillions: UK ticket holder wins £111.7 million jackpot
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why

Ben Heneghan will return to Sheffield Wednesday for preseason

Departing Sheffield Wednesday defender, Ben Heneghan, says that he’ll be back at Middlewood Road for preseason.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 12:22 BST

The 29-year-old centre back is one of a number of players that will be leaving the Owls when their contracts expire at the end of this month, however he has revealed that his time at the club won’t be ending quite as soon as the others who are on their way.

Heneghan suffered a serious injury whilst playing for Wednesday back in October, sustaining knee damage that required surgery and unfortunately ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Having got back out on the grass before the play-off final, the defender is edging closer to the end of his rehabilitation programme - and has explained that he’ll be back at the club until he’s ‘signed off’.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday morning, the towering defender said, “Tough one to take considering the situation, but I’ll be back around the club during preseason until I’m signed off. So it’s not a goodbye just yet. The work continues! Feeling good - thanks for the messages.”

Heneghan’s departure was probably the biggest shock of all the confirmed exits this summer, with many thinking that he had at least another year on his contract at Hillsborough.

Related topics:Defender