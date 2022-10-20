Ben Heneghan reveals the toughest Sheffield Wednesday striker to train against – and ambitious target
Ben Heneghan has made a huge impact on the Sheffield Wednesday defence in his short time at the club, but he’s got his eyes set on targets at the other end of the pitch, too.
The man mountain 29-year-old, who leads the way on almost every key defensive statistic at the club, has 16 league goals to his name in 298 senior appearances.
Given his prowess in the air, that figure may come across a touch low, with Heneghan sent up for set pieces.
Relaxed in nature, the Manchester-born defender expressed his satisfaction at how things have gone in the early stages of his Owls career and made clear he wants to add ‘goal threat’ to his armoury in his time at S6.
He said: “Hopefully I can continue contributing and playing well, we can get a few more clean sheets and I definitely want to grab myself a goal, especially at Hillsborough. Hopefully I can do that soon!
“Personally I want to be getting six, seven, eight a season. Hopefully I can do that. The gaffer puts pressure on you to contribute like that and hopefully I can do that because it would only be good for the team.”
He has plenty of teammates from which to learn on the goalscoring front, of course.
No fewer than 16 Wednesday players have hit the back of the net this season after youngster Will Trueman added his name to the tally after scoring in the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday.
In terms of firepower at the top of the pitch, the Owls have plenty in reserve.
So who is the Wednesday forward to have caused Heneghan the most problems in training?
“Fair play to Greggers, his movement is very, very good,” he said after a few seconds careful thought. “He's getting to be an old man now but he's exceptional and he's got a hell of a finish as well.
“But they've all got their individual stand-out stats. Smudge is obviously big and physical, he can hold the ball up well, Pato is always running in behind, using his body. Josh is Josh. Everyone has their own side and difficulties, really.”