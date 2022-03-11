Defender Chey Dunkley is one of several first team players on the comeback trail after a second injury crisis enveloped the squad early this year.

And the 30-year-old former Wigan Athletic man, who is out of contract in the summer, stepped out in the west coast clash for his first taste of match action this year.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley played in 65 minutes of a behind-closed-doors clash at Fleetwood Town this week.

Dunkley’s last outing came in the 5-0 thrashing at Sunderland on December 28, when he hobbled off in the first half having sustained a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

“We had Chey play in that one,” Moore said on the Fleetwood run-out. “He got 65 minutes which was excellent. Good, real game-related practice for him, football-specific movements.

“That’s been great for Chey, he’s been back in training with us and has had no reaction, that’s really good for him.”

The match also served as an opportunity for Wednesday to take a look at a handful of trialists ahead of what could be another busy summer of ins and outs.

An as yet unknown forward is believed to have played in the match, as did 18-year-old Aberdeen playmaker Jack MacIver, who will be available to sign on a free transfer in the summer after Jim Goodwin’s Dons decided against offering him a new deal.