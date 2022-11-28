News you can trust since 1887
BBC’s Sheffield Wednesday gaffe gets fans talking after Sheffield United’s draw

Sheffield Wednesday fans took to social media on Monday night as the BBC made a glaring error in their coverage of the FA Cup draw.

By Joe Crann
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 7:54pm

Wednesday were drawn against Newcastle United in the third round of the competition – a fixture that will be played early next year – with Darren Moore getting his wish of securing Premier League opponents on home turf.

But though Hillsborough will play host to the Magpies on the weekend of January 7th, BBC presenter, Manish Bhasin, made a mistake in the live broadcast as he said that the game would be played at Bramall Lane - the home of the Owls’ most bitter rivals, Sheffield United.

Most fans laughed off the gaffe, with one calling it a ‘schoolboy error’, and you can have a chuckle to yourself by watching the video embedded in the tweet on this page.

The Blades, meanwhile, will face Millwall – not at Bramall Lane either, by the way – in their third round fixture.

Sheffield Wednesday were one of the last names out of the hat in the FA Cup draw. (via Emirates FA Cup YouTube)
