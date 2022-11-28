BBC’s Sheffield Wednesday gaffe gets fans talking after Sheffield United’s draw

Wednesday were drawn against Newcastle United in the third round of the competition – a fixture that will be played early next year – with Darren Moore getting his wish of securing Premier League opponents on home turf.

But though Hillsborough will play host to the Magpies on the weekend of January 7th, BBC presenter, Manish Bhasin, made a mistake in the live broadcast as he said that the game would be played at Bramall Lane - the home of the Owls’ most bitter rivals, Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most fans laughed off the gaffe, with one calling it a ‘schoolboy error’, and you can have a chuckle to yourself by watching the video embedded in the tweet on this page.

The Blades, meanwhile, will face Millwall – not at Bramall Lane either, by the way – in their third round fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad