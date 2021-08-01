Bannan, who Moore has confirmed will remain as the Owls’ club captain for the 2021/22 campaign, put in a solid performance in the heart of Wednesday’s midfield as they drew 0-0 with Huddersfield Town but had left the field by the time the penalty shootout – which was won by the Terriers – got underway.

There has been plenty of talk about interest in Bannan following relegation into League One, but he showed complete commitment to the cause at Hillsborough as fans chanted ‘We’ve got Bannan!’ from the Kop and South Stand in their first game back in 515 days.

He received a big ovation as he left the field on 84 minutes, but nearly didn’t make it that far after an incredible last ditch challenge left him grounded for a few minutes midway through the second half.

Moore, who was full of praise for his skipper, explained why he didn’t finish the game, saying, “It was a great goal-saving tackle, but as the game went on he just started to tighten up a bit… He was saying he was alright, but as he started to tighten up – and you’re getting to the latter part of the game – I made the decision for him and took him off…

“He did say it was starting to tighten up, but that he felt he could get through the game, but I just thought, ‘Nah, we’ll get him off and protect that’, just in case.”

Next up, Charlton Athletic.