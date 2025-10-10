Sheffield Wednesday star Barry Bannan was been beaten to the Championship player of the month award for September by a former Sheffield United favourite.

Hull City man Oli McBurnie has taken the gong after a stellar start to his return to English football following his return from Las Palmas in Spain. The Yorkshire-born forward scored five goals and claimed an assist in the month, including goals in each of his four matches.

That left Bannan as one of September’s nearly men after the EFL awards panel commended him on his leadership of Wednesday in what were acknowledged as fiercely difficult circumstances. Charlton Athletic wing-back James Bree and Ipswich Town attacker Jaden Philogene were also nominated.

Former Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has been outstanding for Hull City (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

The overlooking of Bannan extends a remarkable Wednesday statistic in that no Owls player has ever received a Championship player of the month award since the re-branding of the league in 2004. The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprises of Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

On receiving the award, former Blade McBurnie said: “I’m delighted to win Championship Player of the Month. It’s been an unbelievable start to the season for me on a personal level. The main thing is the team doing well, and we’re showing glimpses of what we can be and what we want to achieve.

“Chipping in with goals and assists always has a positive effect, and as a team, we’re getting to where we want to be. I’m really happy to be back in England, and I’m enjoying my football with a great bunch of lads and scoring goals.”

