Barry Bannan beaten to gong by ex-Sheffield United man as remarkable Sheffield Wednesday duck rolls on
Hull City man Oli McBurnie has taken the gong after a stellar start to his return to English football following his return from Las Palmas in Spain. The Yorkshire-born forward scored five goals and claimed an assist in the month, including goals in each of his four matches.
Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.
That left Bannan as one of September’s nearly men after the EFL awards panel commended him on his leadership of Wednesday in what were acknowledged as fiercely difficult circumstances. Charlton Athletic wing-back James Bree and Ipswich Town attacker Jaden Philogene were also nominated.
The overlooking of Bannan extends a remarkable Wednesday statistic in that no Owls player has ever received a Championship player of the month award since the re-branding of the league in 2004. The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprises of Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.
For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
On receiving the award, former Blade McBurnie said: “I’m delighted to win Championship Player of the Month. It’s been an unbelievable start to the season for me on a personal level. The main thing is the team doing well, and we’re showing glimpses of what we can be and what we want to achieve.
“Chipping in with goals and assists always has a positive effect, and as a team, we’re getting to where we want to be. I’m really happy to be back in England, and I’m enjoying my football with a great bunch of lads and scoring goals.”