Sheffield Wednesday manager, Henrik Pedersen, is hoping to have new members in his coaching team in the near future.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pedersen will have his first game as Owls boss this weekend as he and his side visit Leicester City on Sunday afternoon, but it’s a game that comes on the back of a chaotic summer at Hillsborough that only saw the Dane recently take over following the departure of Danny Röhl.

The last few weeks has seen him call upon the likes of Andy Holdsworth, Giles Coke and Ben Ledger - amongst others - from the club’s youth setup in order to run training sessions, with Röhl not the only one who has moved on from the club in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henrik Pedersen wants new faces at Sheffield Wednesday

Speaking in an interview with the club, Pedersen thanked them for their efforts over the last few weeks, but also confirmed his desire to bring in some fresh faces ‘from outside’ as he looks to take the club forward.

“Firstly, for those guys it has not been easy to come in and take over a lot of responsibility,” he said. “But also, those guys have done a great job. When I came in on the training camp, and how they supported me with planning, communication, games, they’ve done a great job and I really appreciate what they’ve done for the players and us. I’m really pleased with this... The next step is, of course, integrating some new coaches from outside. That will hopefully come in the next days and weeks.”

Wednesday were slapped with another embargo last night for the non-payment of their players, while their fee restriction has been extended until ‘the end of the Winter 2027 Transfer Window’.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join