‘Bannan, Gregory, Windass’ – Sheffield Wednesday’s quality praised by Morecambe boss
Morecambe manager, Derek Adams, has praised the quality in Sheffield Wednesday’s squad, but insists that they can ‘cause them problems’.
The Owls face the Shrimps this evening at 7.45pm as Darren Moore’s side look to pick up back-to-back away wins for the first time since back in February, but will be well aware of what happened last time out.
An own goal was enough to secure a win for the hosts at the Mazuma Stadium a year ago, and Adams says that they’re looking forward to them coming back – even though there are many players that can be a handful for his defence.
“They’ve got quality throughout the team,” he told the club’s official website. “We all know them very well because they’ve played in the Championship, some of them have played in the Premier League as well.
“They’ve got some real quality players; Barry Bannan is a prime example of that, to have the likes of Gregory, Windass as well in that area, they’ve got a very, very good squad.
“They’ve got international players in their squad and that’s why they’re favourites for promotion.
“They come here, which is always a difficult venue for any team to come to, and as a club, as a team, we’re looking forward to it.
“It’s what we do on the day, we’ve got to get at them and cause them problems, which we will do.”
A win for Wednesday could take them up to third place if other results go their way, but they won’t be counting their chickens before they’ve hatched.