Bailey Cadamarteri gunning for Sheffield Wednesday role - Danny Röhl in touch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hotshot Sheffield Wednesday youngster Bailey Cadamarteri is out gaining valuable experience at Lincoln City this season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With five goals to his name and ever-growing responsibility at loan club Lincoln City, Bailey Cadamarteri is sure the experience he is gaining from his time with The Imps can help him return to S6 as an important part of the club’s first team plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking exclusively to The Star last week, the 19-year-old England youth international expressed a determination to return to S6 ready to Middlewood Road next summer and stake a claim for the number nine role. Cadamarteri has five goals to his name already in a Lincoln shirt and has been praised by boss Michael Skubala as a rapidly improving player.

A Wednesday academy graduate who signed a long-term deal with the Owls having stepped in to play an integral role in their promotion effort last season, Cadamarteri knows he needs to get everything he can out of his loan switch.

“Definitely,” he said when asked whether he was looking over the horizon at his Owls return as an opportunity to force his case as a first team regular. “The reason I’ve come is here is to help Lincoln and to help myself, it’s an important step in my career. I want to be a Sheffield Wednesday player and I’ve come here to put myself in good stead to be a Sheffield Wednesday player next year. The more starts, the more games I can get under my belt, the more goals I can get and the more experience I can get onto my CV, the better off I’ll be.”

League One Lincoln were a club chosen by Wednesday and Cadamarteri himself for their suitability in terms of playing style and outlook. Out on a season-long loan, the young striker is in regular communication with Danny Röhl and his coaching staff - principally his old youth coach Neil Thompson - with his parent club watching his progress closely. For now, he’s learning plenty to bring back to Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cadamarteri continued: “I had a good chat with the gaffer and I knew the style of play would suit me and I hope that’s proving to be the case. I’ve come here to play games and get starts, that’s something I can build on because I might not have started as many games as I might have wanted to but it’s coming together and I’m enjoying it.

“I’m learning tactically, getting used to a new club, a new style of play and a new gaffer. There are always going to be things I need to brush up on. I could be playing the Danny Röhl way here and it might not be his (Skubala’s) way of playing, and playing differently here allows me to pick up things I can take back to Sheffield Wednesday.

“I’ve got five now and so I’ve equalled last season’s tally already, so hopefully I can build on that and get a lot more.”