Final decision made on EFL fixtures with Sheffield Wednesday en route to Plymouth Argyle

Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Plymouth Argyle – as well as all other games in the Premie League and English Football League – will not be taking place this weekend.

By Joe Crann
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:39 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:39 am

A statement from the league this morning said, “Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

“This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

“Further information, in respect of how football, Clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.

“Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.”

Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Plymouth Argyle has been postponed. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
