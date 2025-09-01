Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful of getting some new players through the door before this evening’s 7pm deadline - with a central focus on the possibility of loan agreements.

The whys and wherefores of what business can be done remain slightly unclear but there has been a movement in the feeling that deals can be done to bring in some loanees ahead of the deadline. One player the Owls are believed to be hopeful of securing is Manchester United left-sider Harry Amass, who is understood to have had a medical drawn up.

The situation represents a moving on from where things were even late last night. Conversations between the club and the EFL over the ratification of any deals are understood to be ongoing and there is no guarantee Wednesday will be able to complete, with each deal seen on a deal-by-deal basis. At this stage it’s understood only loan deals at no cost to the Owls will be considered doable.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen is keen to get some new faces in the door before the deadline. Pic: Steve Ellis. | Steve Ellis

The Star understands Wednesday have worked hard to line up potential deals behind the scenes throughout the last weeks, with Amass and young Manchester City forward Jaden Heskey among those explored.

One name to keep half an ear out for as the final hours of the window play out is that of Aston Villa attacker Zépiqueno Redmond, who has been widely reported to have been in discussions with League One Huddersfield Town. The Dutch youth international, 19, is keen to head out on loan and it’s thought that as things stand a more likely destination is West Yorkshire.

Redmond is believed to have been a player discussed at Middlewood Road and the opportunity to earn match minutes in the Championship is seen to be enticing, though the difficulties in getting deals done - and agreeing deals that the EFL may ratify -would put the Owls on the backfoot. With time ticking down, a switch elsewhere is more likely and it is not known whether it is a deal Wednesday are currently pursuing.

The attacker has international caps at youth level and made nine senior appearances for Dutch giants Feyenoord prior to a free agent switch to the Midlands earlier this summer. Two of those appearances came against both Milan sides in the Champions League last season.

