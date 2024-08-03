The friendly run-out, Wednesday’s last one heading into next weekend’s Championship opener against Plymouth Argyle, served as the testimonial of long-time stalwart Liam Palmer, who donned the captain’s armband and offered an assured performance in the middle of midfield.

The Owls produced some bright moments, clever movement and sharp passing but failed to score against the newly-promoted Spanish side. There may well be concerns over the lack of an out-and-out number nine to date, but work is being done on that front and they were unlucky not to have scored.