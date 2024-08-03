"Artistry" "Classy operator" Sheffield Wednesday ratings after bright but goalless Leganes run-out

A day that was for one man ended up displaying a host of bright efforts as Sheffield Wednesday played out a goalless draw with La Liga outfit CD Leganes.

The friendly run-out, Wednesday’s last one heading into next weekend’s Championship opener against Plymouth Argyle, served as the testimonial of long-time stalwart Liam Palmer, who donned the captain’s armband and offered an assured performance in the middle of midfield.

The Owls produced some bright moments, clever movement and sharp passing but failed to score against the newly-promoted Spanish side. There may well be concerns over the lack of an out-and-out number nine to date, but work is being done on that front and they were unlucky not to have scored.

On an encouraging afternoon in the Hillsborough sunshine, here are our ratings from S6.

Aside from set pieces, he was largely an observer such was Wednesday's dominance in possession. Called into action in the second half, he made a smart reflex save down low. Rumours he enjoyed an Aperol Spritz in the 23rd minute remain unconfirmed.

1. James Beadle - 7

Aside from set pieces, he was largely an observer such was Wednesday's dominance in possession. Called into action in the second half, he made a smart reflex save down low. Rumours he enjoyed an Aperol Spritz in the 23rd minute remain unconfirmed.

The new boys has been consistently impressive throughout pre-season and continued in that fashion, darting towards the by-line and causing issues. Interesting watching both him and Max Lowe pick up inverted positions at times.

2. Yan Valery - 8

The new boys has been consistently impressive throughout pre-season and continued in that fashion, darting towards the by-line and causing issues. Interesting watching both him and Max Lowe pick up inverted positions at times.

A dominant force in the heart of the Wednesday defence. Has spoken before about his desire to really make himself into a senior player and is playing with that spirit.

3. Dominic Iorfa - 7

A dominant force in the heart of the Wednesday defence. Has spoken before about his desire to really make himself into a senior player and is playing with that spirit.

Looks really calm and assured - perhaps a little beefed-up on last season? Has been a presence at the back throughout the summer and used the ball intelligently.

4. Akin Famewo - 8

Looks really calm and assured - perhaps a little beefed-up on last season? Has been a presence at the back throughout the summer and used the ball intelligently.

