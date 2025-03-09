Danny Röhl is a difficult manager to second-guess - and when Pol Valentin was seen undertaking a vigorous half-time warm-up at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, few would have guessed who he was replacing.

With Michael Ihiekwe having sustained a first half knock, with Max Lowe on a yellow card and with Dominic Iorfa having come through his first 45 minutes after two months on the sidelines, the assumption was that the Spaniard would step on to the pitch in place of one of his defensive colleagues.

Not so. Instead, attacking midfielder Svante Ingelsson was the man to take the hit. In a half in which he had made two goals; forcing the Djeidi Gassama-pressured Nathan Ogbeta into an own goal in the 15th minute before cutting back to Callum Paterson 26 minutes later, his day was done. Wednesday were manoeuvred into a five-at-the-back system switch and any early Plymouth threat was swallowed entirely- the Pilgrims failed to take on a single shot in the second half.

It’s not the first time Ingelsson has been taken off at half-time despite of an eye-catching first half effort - Josh Windass replaced him after a star turn in a recent Hillsborough defeat to Coventry City. The Swede is a technically-gifted player of a definite skillset, with Röhl having discussed his best use in stretched, open matches. Speaking ahead of the match, the Owls boss had identified second balls as an important area to dominate and with Ingelsson’s timing and ability to get around the pitch, his selection from the start was key.

Explaining his half-time hooking, Röhl said: “It was a tactical thing, he did a good job for the second ball but in the first half when we changed things a little bit in the pressing, Gass was very deep. I wanted to bring a wing-back in to allow Gass to stay higher up to have the momentum in the transition moments... It allowed us to have more freedom up front and Pol played well last week.”

The fixtures continue and Wednesday face another testing Championship clash at Norwich City as soon as Tuesday. Ingelsson’s early exit opens up the possibility of him starting again, it was suggested, with Röhl explaining the midfield man was getting used to the rotational nature of life in English football.

“At the beginning of the season it was not easy, but now I think he understands more and more that he has still a lot of opportunities to play minutes,” the Wednesday boss told The Star post-match. “There are 34 games in the second league in Germany and in the Championship here there are 46. At the beginning he found it hard to understand; sometimes in, sometimes out.

“Today it was not about performance, it was a tactical thing. When you go from a 4-2-3-1 to a 5-2-3, you have one position less in front and that was the only reason I took him out. I spoke to him at half-time and he was fine. At the end the good thing is that he can go Tuesday maybe again as a starter.”