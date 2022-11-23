The Owls welcome Mansfield Town to Hillsborough on Saturday in a break from their League One promotion mission as they attempt to book themselves a place in the third round of the FA Cup.

And after two senior men hobbled out of their hard-fought win over Shrewsbury Town over the weekend, the club released photos of the players hard at work at their Middlewood Road training base.

Injury for Owls man Josh Windass. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Dominic Iorfa was pictured taking part in the session having suffered an issue that required treatment and saw him replaced late on in the clash.

But there was no sign of Josh Windass, who posted on social media earlier in the week to hint that he would face a period out, writing: ‘Got a little knock but all good just need a good rest’.

