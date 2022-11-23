Another injury boost from behind the scenes - but no sign of Sheffield Wednesday key man after social media hint
There was good news and some less good news taken from images released from Sheffield Wednesday training this week.
The Owls welcome Mansfield Town to Hillsborough on Saturday in a break from their League One promotion mission as they attempt to book themselves a place in the third round of the FA Cup.
And after two senior men hobbled out of their hard-fought win over Shrewsbury Town over the weekend, the club released photos of the players hard at work at their Middlewood Road training base.
Most Popular
Dominic Iorfa was pictured taking part in the session having suffered an issue that required treatment and saw him replaced late on in the clash.
But there was no sign of Josh Windass, who posted on social media earlier in the week to hint that he would face a period out, writing: ‘Got a little knock but all good just need a good rest’.
Speaking on the pair of injury concerns after the Shrewsbury game, Owls boss Darren Moore said on Windass: “We don't know if is just tiredness, fatigue, if it is a strain or whatever it is so we will let that settle down and we’ll get more information on that in the week.