All you need to know as Sheffield Wednesday's January transfer window begins

The January transfer window will open tomorrow, meaning that Sheffield Wednesday can start trying to get new bodies through the door.

In recent years the January transfer window hasn’t been a particularly busy one at Hillsborough, with just six new signings being made in the winter windows between 2021 and 2023. Last year, however, Danny Röhl brought in four new players to aid their push for Championship survival, three of whom had a big impact.

Wednesday are further up the table this time around, so are striving to get further up the table post-January, but things don’t seem to be too grand between the manager and owner, Dejphon Chansiri, at this point in time, so what exactly gets done over the next few months remains to be seen.

But expectations will be there regardless, so here’s a quick rundown of the details you need to know ahead of all the speculation that’s coming next month...

When does the January transfer window open?

As you might expect, the January transfer window opens on January 1st, with clubs then able to start registering new players for the remainder of the season.

When is Deadline Day this time around?

What is not so expected is the fact that Deadline Day doesn’t come at the end of January this year, instead falling on February 3rd. It will close at 11pm for the Owls and other clubs across England, two days after Wednesday take on Luton Town.

As per the EFL, “Any applications received on or after this time will be rejected as being out of time. Once the transfer window has closed, Clubs are only able to register an ‘Out of Registration’ player or an Emergency Loan Goalkeeper (in accordance with Regulation 58).”

When is the player registration deadline for games?

According to the league, registration documents have to be submitted prior to midday on the day prior to the date of the relevant match, so - for instance - if Wednesday signed a player ahead of their game against Luton on February 1st, those documents would have to be submitted before 12 noon on January 31st.

How many loan signings are allowed?

Technically teams can sign as many loan players as they like, so they aren’t limited to how many can join Shea Charles and James Beadle at the club, however there are limits to how many can be named in a matchday squad, with only five being able to be named in the 20-man side on game day.

What are the limits on squad size - and who counts towards it?

Championship clubs can have squads of up to 25 players, of which a minimum of eight need to be homegrown (registered with any club affiliated to the FA or the FA of Wales for at least three seasons or 36 months prior to their 21st birthday), while players under the age of 21 don’t count towards the 25-man limit unless they’re on loan.