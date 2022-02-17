The old joke goes that not only was Ringo not the best drummer in the world, but that he wasn’t even the best drummer in The Beatles. Though that is of course nonsense, it’s difficult to look past the fact that compared to John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison, he was very much the least most glorified of the quartet.

Beatles fans and viewers who have raced through the later episodes know of course that Ringo’s contribution may not have offered the magic or majesty of the other three, but that he was a cog as vital as any other to the Fab Four machine.

Without him the Beatles wouldn’t have been the band they were. Behind the drums, with little fuss or hunger for the limelight, his distinctive rhythm gave the band their sound. Away from the drums, he held the band together.

Naturally (?!), this got me thinking about Callum Paterson.

The big Scot has come under pressure from Wednesday’s social media following in recent weeks for his performances leading the line in the absence of Lee Gregory.

His blood-and-thunder style of play comes packed full of effort, power and passion, attributes Owls fans have cried out for in recent seasons.

Only Barry Bannan, Lee Gregory and Josh Windass have more Sheffield Wednesday goal contributions in the league this season than Paterson's four (2G, 2A).

And though by his own admission he doesn’t possess the easy-on-the-eye technical ability of a Bannan or a Windass, his contribution is a major one.

“Everyone knows I’m not Ronaldinho,” he said earlier this season. “I’m not the best technical player in the world but what I do have is a lot of passion for the game, passion for the team and passion for winning. I like to run.”

Like to run he does. The Star don’t have access to Wednesday’s running stats, but in their most recent games, a wise man might have a quid on Paterson ranking highest. Asked to close down, harry and rush opposition defenders, he does so in a way nobody else in the side can.

His goals tally certainly needs some TLC. Paterson would admit he has squandered an attack or two this season. But pulled from centre-half to wing-back to number 10 to target man, his versatility is impressive. In a squad as injury-torn as Wednesday’s, it’s something Darren Moore may wish he had more of.

He wins more fouls than the other strikers in the Wednesday squad, he wins more headers than the other strikers in the Wednesday squad. His is the graveyard shift, though he has a touch on him, too; only Barry Bannan and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing make more key passes per 90 across in the entire squad.

Lennon and McCartney shared the writing credit for Yesterday and Harrison wrote Something. Ringo wrote Octopus's Garden.

It’s not as pretty, it’s not as feted. Starr may never write a true masterpiece and sat in the background, keeping the rhythm going, doing the donkey work for those around him, his presence may never be truly appreciated. But without him, The Beatles aren’t The Beatles.