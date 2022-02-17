Every Sheffield Wednesday injury and when they're expected back - including Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

Progress made on the rehabilitation of several key players, with one or two players only a few weeks away from contention. Some remain a few weeks away. One key man could even make it back for this weekend.
There are some big, big Wednesday names listed among the 11 players sidelined at current and the club will be doing all they can to get them turned around safely as soon as possible.
Here’s a run-through of the very latest as we have it on how everybody is getting on.
1. Josh Windass
"We thought initially that there was the potential it could be the end of his season but that is not the case at all, which is wonderful news. He has got a spring in his step and he is bouncing around the place. He knows as the days and weeks go by that he is getting closer to being back." Verdict - a few weeks.
Photo: SWFC
2. Lewis Gibson
"Next week is a big week for them [Gibson and Iorfa]. I will be in a more detailed position next week to say whether they will be ready to get back involved in the first-team. They are back in the group and you see how they move and what level they are at physically." Verdict - inside a month.
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
"Fiz sustained a knock on his ankle and although it’s still early stages, we’ve put him in a protective boot. Once is comes out of the boot next week we can see how he feels." Verdict - a month / a few weeks.
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Harlee Dean
"Harlee is doing really well. He has responded very well and is coming on good. We’ll assess him next week to see where he’s at to see if he can step up his rehab in terms of coming back. He has done really well." Verdict - a few weeks / month or two.
Photo: Steve Ellis