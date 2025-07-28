Akin Famewo training with Hull City ahead of done deal - after brief sighting back at Sheffield Wednesday
The 26-year-old promotion winner left Wednesday at the end of his contract at the turn of the month and as revealed by the publication of the Owls’ retained list in May was offered a new deal alongside both Barry Bannan and Callum Paterson.
Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.
Famewo is known to have made an appearance back at Middlewood Road during this pre-season following that contract offer, though the progression of a re-signing isn’t believed to have gone a great deal further with offers arriving from other Championship clubs including Hull City. Reports on Humberside last week suggested his signing to the Tigers was all but a done deal and so it would appear, with confirmation the former Norwich City man is already training with the club.
Hull played out a pre-season friendly win at Stockport County over the weekend and though free agent Famewo didn’t feature, new Tigers boss Sergej Jakirovic told the Hull Daily Mail that the defender is undergoing some fitness with his new club at their Cottingham training base and could feature in Tuesday evening’s run-out with Sunderland. The Serbian also expects Trabzonspor duo John Lundstram and Enis Destan to complete their signings in the coming days.
For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
“Famewo is with us,” Jakirovic said. “We left him at home to have two good training sessions because he didn't play for a long time. He's had some injuries, of course, but in my opinion, he's a good player; he just needs to be healthy.”
Hull were up until recently operating under the terms of a EFL registration embargo for a failure to fulfil financial obligations to other clubs over transfer dealings, which is the last remaining of three embargos slapped on Wednesday this month. It puts a financial restriction on what offers can be offered to incoming signings. The Owls are still looking to sign Bannan and Paterson when circumstances allow.
Last week Famewo signalled the confirmation of his departure from Hillsborough on social media. “I want to say a massive thank you to the staff, players and supporters,” he wrote. “I’m proud to have represented the club over the last three years and have loved every minute of it. I wish you all nothing but the best in the future, it’s what the club deserves. Thank you for your support over the years, it has been outstanding. I leave with fondness and gratitude. Thank you, Owls.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.