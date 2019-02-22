Adam Reach opens up on his Sheffield Wednesday ambitions

Where would Sheffield Wednesday be without Adam Reach's match-winning qualities?

A heck of a lot worse off is the answer.

Reach has been a shining light in another turbulent campaign for the Owls.

His penchant for the spectacular and ability to create or score a goal out of nothing has prevented Wednesday from being dragged into a battle for survival.

Reach, his own worst critic, told The Star: "I have tried to improve every season. If I see improvements, then I am happy.

"I only scored four goals last season and I have seven now so there is an improvement.

"I have got five assists at the minute so that is 12 goals I have either created or scored. That is not a bad return. It could be better, of course it could and I am always the first person to look at myself and see where I can improve but it has been a testing season.

"If I can come out with good stats like that, I'm pretty impressed.

"I have not quite played in the same position in attack. I have been in the middle, defensively positioned earlier on in the season.

"I think I have been settled in the last month or two and I think I have been putting in good performances."

You have to go back to December 26 for the last time Reach found the back of the net. He will be looking to end his lean spell in front of goal at home to Swansea City on Saturday.

He said: "I have not quite got the goal I have been looking for. It has been a little while now. I have not scored since Boxing Day.

"I will be looking to get a goal on Saturday if I can and hopefully from now until the end of the season I would like to get to that double figure mark. I think that is a good achievement for a wide player or an attacking midfielder."

The 26-year-old has been deployed in a variety of positions this season. But Reach insists he does not care where he is asked to play - as long as he is in the starting line-up.

Reach, an ever-present in the league, said: "For me, I don't think you have to have a best position.

"You see some of the top players in the world.

"I always look at James Milner in the Premier League. Does he have a best position now? I don't think he does because he plays everywhere. He plays right back, centre midfield and nine times out of 10 he is the best player on the field.

"I don't think it matters if you don't play in your preferred position as long as you play. It is down to you to keep your performances high."

