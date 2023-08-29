Sheffield Wednesday take on Mansfield Town this evening as they go in search of their first win in 90 minutes under manager, Xisco.

The Owls left it late last time out in the Carabao Cup, needing penalties to see off Stockport County after a drab game in which Tyreeq Bakinson scored a late, late equaliser to take it to spotkicks.

Wednesday face another League Two opponent this evening at Hillsborough as Aden Flint and his Stags make the trip to S6, and it’s expected that there will be plenty of changes to the side that were beaten 2-1 by Cardiff City to extend the club’s losing run over the weekend.

There may be some big names absent if the Spaniard looks to hand a break to players such as Barry Bannan, and opt not to push Liam Palmer into too much too soon following his return to injury, and that could give some big chances to some of those that have been on the periphery of things this season up to now. There might even be a chance that Mallik Wilks could feature.

As has become common, it’s hard to tell at this point how Xisco is going to play things, but here’s a stab in the dark over what he could end up doing this evening:

Devis Vasquez - GK With Vasquez still getting used to English football, Xisco may be tempted to leave him in rather than give Cameron Dawson a run. He saved two penalties in the last round.

Pol Valentin - RB His only appearance so far came in this competition, so it would be no surprise to see him start once again tonight.

Dominic Iorfa - CB After being practically ever-present in the first few games Iorfa was left on the bench v Cardiff. Could see him return to action for this one.

Di'Shon Bernard - CB Another player who is still getting up to speed following his move to Wednesday over the summer, another 90 minutes would do him good. Seeing Michael Ihiekwe also wouldn't be a shock, though.