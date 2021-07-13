Olamide Shodipo got his first Sheffield Wednesday outing on Tuesday night. (via @SWFC)

The Owls were made to work hard at the Impact Arena, with Moore ringing the changes once again as he gave practically his whole squad a runout in what turned out to be a hard-fought 1-0 win for his Wednesday side.

Ultimately it was Andre Green who found the winning touch as he slotted home a lovely ball from Massimo Luongo, but it was well deserved after Wednesday forced a number of saves from the goalkeeper and also hit the crossbar on two separate occasions.

It was a second win of preseason for the Owls following their 2-0 win over Chester over the weekend, but they were certainly made to fight for the victory against a Reds side that held their own and forced the Wednesday keepers into a few saves of their own.

Speaking about the encounter, Moore told The Star, “We worked hard… We worked really hard, man for man, and thank Billy for the workout tonight. It was good for us, and we needed it.

“The players, if they thought they were going to come here and have it all go their own way, they were very much mistaken - which is great.

“We wish them really well. It’s a lovely club, the setup is really good, and it was a really good workout for the lads.”

Meanwhile, on Shodipo, who went close to opening his account in the first half, Moore says he’s exactly what they want.

He said, “As the half went on it looked like he was warming up, really… You see what he’s going to bring to us – he’ll create, he’ll score, and he gives opposition defenders something to worry about really in terms of the threat that he carries. Which is what we want.