But what of those who left? A number of 2023 promotion heroes made their Wednesday departures, along with long-time youngsters and a couple of cult figures. The likes of Bailey Cadamarteri and MacKenzie Maltby have headed out on loan and are expected to head back to Middlewood Road with valuable experience.
The question is, as we come to the end of the first international break of the campaign, how are they getting on? We rounded-up a snapshot of just about every Wednesday player to leave the club this summer - it’s been good, bad and indifferent.
1. Momo Diaby - Portimonense
Gangly midfielder Momo Diaby was injured on his Wednesday debut and wasn't quite to the liking of Danny Rohl by the time he returned in the new year. He made 11 appearances in total for the Owls before his loan stint ended - Wednesday chose not to take up a buy option in the deal. He sat out of Portimonense's first three Portuguese second tier matches but played 90 minutes of a 5-1 win over Maritimo last time out. Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Mallik Wilks - Rotherham United
A talent no doubt, Wilks' horror stint with Wednesday has effectively come to an end after it was confirmed he would spend his final year under contract at Rotherham. He has started excellently, netting a last-gasp winner against Huddersfield in one of six appearances and earning huge plaudits. Photo: JAMES BRAILFSFORD : g
3. Tyreeq Bakinson - Wycombe Wanderers
Spent the second half of last season on loan with Charlton Athletic and signed for Wycombe on permanent terms after the end of his time with the Owls. Has made seven appearances for the midtable Chairboys, with one start arriving in League One. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images
4. Juan Delgado - CD Everton
Left after one underwhelming season at S6. Joined Chilean top tier side CD Everton and has been a bit-part, making his debut against Palestino on the opening day - but hasn't featured since. On the bench three times, he hasn't made a matchday squad in the league for three weeks. Photo: Getty Images