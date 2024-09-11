1 . Momo Diaby - Portimonense

Gangly midfielder Momo Diaby was injured on his Wednesday debut and wasn't quite to the liking of Danny Rohl by the time he returned in the new year. He made 11 appearances in total for the Owls before his loan stint ended - Wednesday chose not to take up a buy option in the deal. He sat out of Portimonense's first three Portuguese second tier matches but played 90 minutes of a 5-1 win over Maritimo last time out. Photo: Steve Ellis