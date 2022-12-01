We’ve delved into our archive again to bring you these 21 retro pictures of Sheffield Wednesday supporters.

Owls fans have been turning out in their numbers again this season, filling out grounds on their League One travels and having a hefty support at Hillsborough.

So, ahead of another away day that will be one of the biggest crowds in the division this season, we have dug out a few old pictures of Wednesdayites turning out for big, and maybe not so big, games

This collection includes derby day fan photos from matches against Sheffield United and Leeds United as well as Owls supporters following England abroad.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

Sheffield Wednesday fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship, Second Leg match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Picture date: Wednesday May 17, 2017.

A Wednesday fan before the Reading game at Hillsborough in February 2019.

Young Wednesdayites before the Cardiff City clash at Hillsborough in April 2016.

Wednesday fans make their way to Hillsborough for the Wigan Athletic game in October 2019.