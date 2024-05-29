It’s hard to believe that a whole year has passed since Sheffield Wednesday booked their place back in the Championship and there’s been plenty of water under the bridge since then, too!

Skipper Barry Bannan said afterwards: “It's the best moment of my life. You can see what these fans mean to us as players, what this club means to me since I've come here, they've been great to me and I've loved every minute.

“I've always said I have wanted to get them back where they belong and we've done that today. Over the duration of the season, the best teams went up. Through the Play-Offs we deserved it, we had 96 points, missed out and then to go again shows the character of this squad.”

Take a look through our gallery showing fans and players celebrating a return to the Championship, a year ago today

