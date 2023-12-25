It may seem like a lifetime ago but Sheffield Wednesday fans won’t forget that amazing day at Wembley.

Back in May, before things went a little bit, er… wrong, Sheffield Wednesday supporters were on top of the world as they celebrated a dramatic victory over Barnsley to secure their place back in the Championship.

Not long after that incredible night at Hillsborough where the Owls fought back from a four-goal deficit to beat Peterborough, Josh Windass’ diving header in injury time sparked unforgettable scenes in the capital.

Skipper Barry Bannan said afterwards: “It's the best moment of my life. You can see what these fans mean to us as players, what this club means to me since I've come here, they've been great to me and I've loved every minute.”

And Bannan won’t have been alone in feeling that way. Take a look through our gallery showing fans and players celebrating a return to the Championship.

1 . Sheffield Wednesday glory at Wembley Jubilant Sheffield Wednesday fans Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield Wednesday glory at Wembley Owls Dressing Room Celebrations Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield Wednesday Wembley celebrations Owls fans at Wembley Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales