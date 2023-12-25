News you can trust since 1887
50 pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans and players celebrating Wembley glory - relive that incredible day

It may seem like a lifetime ago but Sheffield Wednesday fans won’t forget that amazing day at Wembley.
By Chris Holt
Published 25th Dec 2023, 08:00 GMT

Back in May, before things went a little bit, er… wrong, Sheffield Wednesday supporters were on top of the world as they celebrated a dramatic victory over Barnsley to secure their place back in the Championship.

Not long after that incredible night at Hillsborough where the Owls fought back from a four-goal deficit to beat Peterborough, Josh Windass’ diving header in injury time sparked unforgettable scenes in the capital.

Skipper Barry Bannan said afterwards: “It's the best moment of my life. You can see what these fans mean to us as players, what this club means to me since I've come here, they've been great to me and I've loved every minute.”

And Bannan won’t have been alone in feeling that way. Take a look through our gallery showing fans and players celebrating a return to the Championship.

MORE: Amazing pics of Owls fans traveling by coach, car, train and plane

Jubilant Sheffield Wednesday fans Pic Steve Ellis

1. Sheffield Wednesday glory at Wembley

Jubilant Sheffield Wednesday fans Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Owls Dressing Room Celebrations Pic Steve Ellis

2. Sheffield Wednesday glory at Wembley

Owls Dressing Room Celebrations Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Owls fans at Wembley Pic Steve Ellis

3. Sheffield Wednesday Wembley celebrations

Owls fans at Wembley Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Jubilant Sheffield Wednesday fans Pic Steve Ellis

4. Sheffield Wednesday glory at Wembley

Jubilant Sheffield Wednesday fans Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

