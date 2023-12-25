50 pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans and players celebrating Wembley glory - relive that incredible day
Back in May, before things went a little bit, er… wrong, Sheffield Wednesday supporters were on top of the world as they celebrated a dramatic victory over Barnsley to secure their place back in the Championship.
Not long after that incredible night at Hillsborough where the Owls fought back from a four-goal deficit to beat Peterborough, Josh Windass’ diving header in injury time sparked unforgettable scenes in the capital.
Skipper Barry Bannan said afterwards: “It's the best moment of my life. You can see what these fans mean to us as players, what this club means to me since I've come here, they've been great to me and I've loved every minute.”
