23 pictures of hardy Sheffield Wednesday fans during dramatic FA Cup win over Cardiff City
There wasn't a big crowd at Hillsborough on Saturday for Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup third round two with Cardiff City but those that were there were given a treat.
The 4-0 victory for the Owls only tells half the story, as in the first 10 minutes of the match Wednesday had gone 1-0 up and conceded two penalties, only for Cameron Dawson to save both of them.
The action kept the hardy Wednesdayites warm on a bitterly cold South Yorkshire evening as the Owls booked their place in the fourth round where they will now play Coventry.
Take a look through our gallery and see if you can spot anyone you know at Hillsborough at the weekend.
