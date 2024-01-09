News you can trust since 1887
23 pictures of hardy Sheffield Wednesday fans during dramatic FA Cup win over Cardiff City

There wasn't a big crowd at Hillsborough on Saturday for Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup third round two with Cardiff City but those that were there were given a treat.
Published 9th Jan 2024, 18:48 GMT

The 4-0 victory for the Owls only tells half the story, as in the first 10 minutes of the match Wednesday had gone 1-0 up and conceded two penalties, only for Cameron Dawson to save both of them.

The action kept the hardy Wednesdayites warm on a bitterly cold South Yorkshire evening as the Owls booked their place in the fourth round where they will now play Coventry.

Take a look through our gallery and see if you can spot anyone you know at Hillsborough at the weekend.

Owls fans at Hillsborough for the FA Cup 3rd Round tie Pic Steve Ellis

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans v Cardiff City

Owls fans at Hillsborough for the FA Cup 3rd Round tie Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

