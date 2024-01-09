23 pictures of hardy Sheffield Wednesday fans during dramatic FA Cup win over Cardiff City

There wasn't a big crowd at Hillsborough on Saturday for Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup third round two with Cardiff City but those that were there were given a treat.

The 4-0 victory for the Owls only tells half the story, as in the first 10 minutes of the match Wednesday had gone 1-0 up and conceded two penalties, only for Cameron Dawson to save both of them.

The action kept the hardy Wednesdayites warm on a bitterly cold South Yorkshire evening as the Owls booked their place in the fourth round where they will now play Coventry.

Take a look through our gallery and see if you can spot anyone you know at Hillsborough at the weekend.

1 . Sheffield Wednesday fans v Cardiff City Owls fans at Hillsborough for the FA Cup 3rd Round tie Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales

