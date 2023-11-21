News you can trust since 1887
20 presents you can buy Sheffield Wednesday fans for Christmas

People across the country are now buying Christmas presents and with Black Friday just around the corner, here are 20 gifts you can buy for Sheffield Wednesday fans

By Toby Bryant
Published 21st Nov 2023, 17:25 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 17:35 GMT

Christmas is fast approaching and children across the country are busy cooking up their lists. For many young Sheffield Wednesday fans, club memorabilia will no doubt be top of their wishlist.

That's not to say older Owls supporters won't be hoping for some memorabilia under the tree to wear to matches at Hillsborough and hang around the house to show their love for the club.

It's never too early to start planning your shopping and, with Black Friday approaching, The Star looks at 20 gift ideas for Sheffield Wednesday supporters. The presents are taken from and available at the official Sheffield Wednesday club store.

The humble Christmas stocking gets a football themed upgrade.

1. Christmas Stocking - £14

The humble Christmas stocking gets a football themed upgrade. Photo: Sheffield Wednesday Store

A surefire way to make evil veggies look a bit more appetising for young Owls fans.

2. Bamboo 5 Piece Jnr Dinner Set - £15

A surefire way to make evil veggies look a bit more appetising for young Owls fans. Photo: Sheffield Wednesday Store

Fans can take the Owls with them on holiday next year.

3. SWFC Beach Towel - £30

Fans can take the Owls with them on holiday next year. Photo: Sheffield Wednesday Store

A Sheffield Wednesday themed gift for tea and coffee lovers.

4. Mug Coaster Keyring Set - £20

A Sheffield Wednesday themed gift for tea and coffee lovers. Photo: Sheffield Wednesday Store

