Owls in the Park: 18 more amazing photos of Sheffield Wednesday fans enjoying footie fun in Hillsborough Park

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 30th Jun 2024, 10:55 BST

Thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans enjoyed a day of football festivities in Hillsborough Park on Saturday.

We shared 15 brilliant photos of SWFC fans enjoying Owls in the Park. The problem was that we have so many more to share.

So here are 18 more amazing photos from Owls in the Park for you to look through.

Let us know if you see any of your friends or family in the comments.

1. Scarves aloft

Errol EdwardsPhoto: Errol Edwards

Photo Sales

2. Up on the shoulders

Errol EdwardsPhoto: Errol Edwards

Photo Sales

3. With the Owls

Errol EdwardsPhoto: Errol Edwards

Photo Sales

4. Right up to the fences

Errol EdwardsPhoto: Errol Edwards

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.