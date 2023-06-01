Older football fans will remember the days when kits were released every couple of seasons and clubs only had two strips to choose from.
But nowadays they are launched every summer, with some clubs releasing a third kit – even though they rarely get worn throughout the season.
Despite this, and whatever the costs, some fans will always rush out to buy a new shirt – whether it’s good, bad or downright ugly.
Sheffield Wednesday have gone very early this season in unveiling their new strip, using this week’s celebration parade, to mark promotion back to the Championship, as a way of showing off their latest Macron design.
And it appears to have gone down quite well with supporters
Here's a trip down memory lane to look back at some iconic Owls kits through the years. . .
1. Puma, 1997
After one season when Wednesday strayed from the familiar blue and white stripes, the club opted to return to a more traditional look - although for this period, donned black shorts and socks. It was the era of Paolo Di Canio and Benito Carbone. It was also the second season of the club's new crest adorning its strips, which saw the Owls ditch the iconic owl 'animal badge' that had been used since the early 70s. Photo: Getty Images
2. Bukta, 1977-1984
A seven-year spell with Stockport-based Bukta produced some of the most iconic strips in the club'shistory, although when the partnership began the Owls were in the third tier of English football and had almost slipped into the old Division Four one year previously. But the good times were to come, with Wednesday donning Bukta in the famous 'Boxing Day Massacre' of Sheffield United in 1979 and securing two promotions under Jack Charlton and Howard Wilkinson which eventually saw them return to the top flight in May 1984 when the deal with kit supplier ended. Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Umbro, 1987-1989
Bar the odd season here and there, Wednesday are forever known for turning out in their distinctive, traditional blue and white striped tops. But that all changed in 1987 when the club and Umbro opted for this look with thinner pinstripes. For the first season the Owls played in white shorts, but for the second year went for blue shorts. On the pitch during this period, Howard Wilkinson left for Leeds United, his replacement Peter Eustace was sacked after just four months . . . and then along came 'Big' Ron Atkinson. Photo: Getty Images
4. Umbro - 1988/89 away
Maybe a bit marmite this one but given how different it is, the green and white hooped shirt has taken on iconic status over the years. If you were lucky to track down and tried to buy an original one of these it would cost you a fortune. Photo: Ben Radford