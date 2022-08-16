Tired, scrambled and harshly done to? Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after defeat at Peterborough United
A red card, a scuffle in the technical area and an apparent inability to defend crosses; all contributed to a disappointing defeat for Sheffield Wednesday at fellow promotion hopefuls Peterborough United.
The effort was there for the Owls, particularly after Reece James was adjudged to have produced an over-zealous tackle in the first half and was sent off with a straight red card, but Wednesday barely laid a glove on their opponents across the 90 minutes as things fell away from them.
Peterborough are a top side at this level and defeat – Wednesday’s first of the season – is no disgrace, but Darren Moore and his staff may well be furious with the manner of the goals they conceded, once again from crosses.
There were too many ineffectual performances on a night Moore shuffled his pack in selection.
Here are our player ratings from an eventful evening.