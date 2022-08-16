The effort was there for the Owls, particularly after Reece James was adjudged to have produced an over-zealous tackle in the first half and was sent off with a straight red card, but Wednesday barely laid a glove on their opponents across the 90 minutes as things fell away from them.

Peterborough are a top side at this level and defeat – Wednesday’s first of the season – is no disgrace, but Darren Moore and his staff may well be furious with the manner of the goals they conceded, once again from crosses.

There were too many ineffectual performances on a night Moore shuffled his pack in selection.

Here are our player ratings from an eventful evening.

1. Reece James was sent off.. ..on a night to forget for Sheffield Wednesday. But who battled hardest and who was ineffectual? Have a look through our ratings.. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2. David Stockdale - 6 He's the daddy of the Wednesday defence. After every tackle, every block, Stockdale is there to cajole. Made a couple of important saves but got away with one at a corner, too. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3. Michael Ihiekwe - 5 Unusually sloppy in possession on one or two occasions but defended OK. Hooked one off the line and was subbed for Windass as Wednesday went chasing. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4. Ben Heneghan - 5 Nothing like a good, early block to get your evening underway and from there Heneghan looked confident. Produced a classy tackle to deny Marriott on the half-hour mark. Fell away and didn't do enough to deny Clarke-Harris for the goal. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis Photo Sales