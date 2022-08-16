News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out

Tired, scrambled and harshly done to? Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after defeat at Peterborough United

A red card, a scuffle in the technical area and an apparent inability to defend crosses; all contributed to a disappointing defeat for Sheffield Wednesday at fellow promotion hopefuls Peterborough United.

By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:50 pm

The effort was there for the Owls, particularly after Reece James was adjudged to have produced an over-zealous tackle in the first half and was sent off with a straight red card, but Wednesday barely laid a glove on their opponents across the 90 minutes as things fell away from them.

Peterborough are a top side at this level and defeat – Wednesday’s first of the season – is no disgrace, but Darren Moore and his staff may well be furious with the manner of the goals they conceded, once again from crosses.

There were too many ineffectual performances on a night Moore shuffled his pack in selection.

Here are our player ratings from an eventful evening.

1. Reece James was sent off..

..on a night to forget for Sheffield Wednesday. But who battled hardest and who was ineffectual? Have a look through our ratings..

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

2. David Stockdale - 6

He's the daddy of the Wednesday defence. After every tackle, every block, Stockdale is there to cajole. Made a couple of important saves but got away with one at a corner, too.

Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

3. Michael Ihiekwe - 5

Unusually sloppy in possession on one or two occasions but defended OK. Hooked one off the line and was subbed for Windass as Wednesday went chasing.

Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

4. Ben Heneghan - 5

Nothing like a good, early block to get your evening underway and from there Heneghan looked confident. Produced a classy tackle to deny Marriott on the half-hour mark. Fell away and didn't do enough to deny Clarke-Harris for the goal.

Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Darren MoorePeterborough UnitedPeterboroughReece James
Next Page
Page 1 of 4