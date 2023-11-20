News you can trust since 1887
Former Newcastle United man is keeping up his fitness with Macclesfield Town and has made his love for British football clear. The 38-year-old is no spring chicken, but was prolific for Amiens in Ligue 2 last term.Former Newcastle United man is keeping up his fitness with Macclesfield Town and has made his love for British football clear. The 38-year-old is no spring chicken, but was prolific for Amiens in Ligue 2 last term.
10 eye-catching free agents available to Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday likely won't be splashing the cash come January, but there are options available to the club on a free transfer.

Toby Bryant
Published 20th Nov 2023, 18:31 GMT
One win in the opening 16 Championship fixtures for Sheffield Wednesday points to a squad that isn't quite ready to challenge in the second division after last year's dramatic promotion. The Owls are already nine points adrift from safety and four defeats in the last five isn't an inspiring run of form from Danny Rohl's side. Sadly, there isn't likely to be any funding coming the club's way from unpopular owner Dejphon Chansiri anytime soon either.

That could leave the club having to explore free-agent deals for players currently without a club. The Star looks at 10 players that could tempt Sheffield Wednesday, ranked by market value provided by Transfermarkt.

Full-back Ryan Bertrand has been without a club since his release from Leicester City this summer. The former Chelsea and Southampton man has won a Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup in his career but has been fighting a knee injury and could be looking for a project such as that at Hillsborough.

1. Ryan Bertrand - £438,000

Liam Moore has a wealth of Championship experience thanks to seven years at Reading, where he left following the side's relegation at the end of last season.

2. Liam Moore - £613,000

Matty Longstaff saw a loan move to Colchester United cut short with injury this year but has been looked after by Newcastle United medics, despite having left the club. At just 23 years old, it feels like the midfielder can still make a name for himself.

3. Matty Longstaff - £789,000

Central-midfielder has experience in England thanks to spells at Watford and Stoke City. The 28-year-old was released from Greek side Aris this year and can dictate matches.

4. Peter Etebo - £1m

