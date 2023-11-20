One win in the opening 16 Championship fixtures for Sheffield Wednesday points to a squad that isn't quite ready to challenge in the second division after last year's dramatic promotion. The Owls are already nine points adrift from safety and four defeats in the last five isn't an inspiring run of form from Danny Rohl's side. Sadly, there isn't likely to be any funding coming the club's way from unpopular owner Dejphon Chansiri anytime soon either.