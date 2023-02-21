Sheffield United’s forthcoming opponents Watford have been told they are capable of beating any team in the division ahead of a pivotal weekend in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship.

Despite being tipped to finish on top of the table, Slaven Bilic’s employers made a fractious start to the new campaign as injuries and off-the-pitch issues contributed to the departure of the Croat’s predecessor Rob Edwards after only four months in charge.

But Monday’s win over West Bromwich Albion saw the Hertfordshire club move back into the play-off positions, with Bilic admitting afterwards: “We really needed this win. I’ve told the guys we have 13 games to go, not 31. It’s pretty much only one game per week so it is totally down to us to keep the levels of preparations, determination and intensity going.”

“If we do that,” he continued, “And that is completely down to us, then we have a good chance in every game whoever we play against.”

United are second, three places above Watford who travel to Bramall Lane on Saturday. However, their lead over Middlesbrough in third has been cut from 10 to four points following back to back losses against Millwall and Michael Carrick’s side. Middlesbrough, who have contested one match more than United, face West Brom next.

Bilic, who was appointed in September, used last month’s transfer window to strengthen the options at his disposal with the likes of Ryan Porteus, Britt Assombalonga, Wesley Hoedt and former United target Ismael Kone all arriving at Vicarage Road. After agreeing to terminate Reda Khadra’s loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, with the Germany under-21 international subsequently joining Birmingham City, United manager Paul Heckingbottom was prevented from refreshing his squad because of a transfer embargo imposed by the English Football League. With Dozy Mmobuosi’s apparently faltering takeover also causing an issue behind the scenes, the 45-year-old hopes to ensure the conversation at United once again revolves around football by avenging August’s defeat in Hertfordshire.

Slaven Bilic brings his Watford team to Sheffield United this weekend: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“They tried to press but we came out of it and were creating spaces everywhere,” Bilic said, reflecting upon Watford’s performance against Carlos Corberan’s men. “We showed great character and determination, great quality.”

sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is grappling with a number of issues: Paul Terry / Sportimage