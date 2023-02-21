Sheffield United's long-term "health" is being threatened by off-the pitch-issues, including embargo

The effects of Sheffield United’s transfer embargo are being felt beyond the confines of the first team dressing room at Bramall Lane, manager Paul Heckingbottom has warned.

A month after learning his employers had been sanctioned by the English Football League for non-payment of debts, Heckingbottom must enter the final 14 games of the Championship season with one less player at his disposal after being prohibited from making any new signings during last month’s window.

With United also the subject of a protracted takeover attempt by Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi, Heckingbottom’s efforts to recruit a replacement for the now departed Reda Khadra were thwarted by the club’s difficult financial situation.

Although that has presented him with a difficulty ahead of Saturday’s game against Watford, with strikers Billy Sharp and Will Osula both unavailable for selection, Heckingbottom revealed the situation is also complicating efforts to ensure United’s hugely-respected development programme remains competitive.

As The Star recently revealed, representatives acting on the 45-year-old’s behalf remained in contact with Chelsea youngster Silko Thomas after inviting him to South Yorkshire for a trial. Having expressed an interest in offering the defender a professional contract, Heckingbottom and his coaching staff were prevented from making formal representations to Thomas following the EFL’s intervention. The same went for another trialist, Rochdale teenager Ethan Brierley.

“Another problem with the embargo, something that we need to put right for the health of the club, is that we’ve been losing younger players and not been able to replace them,” Heckingbottom explained, after seeing forward Will Lankshear sold to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this term. “It might not be an issue for me. But it could well be for the next person sat here in this chair. For the health of the club, it’s something we need to look at.”

Jack Lester, Sheffield United's head of player development, and manager Paul heckingbottom (right): Paul Terry / Sportimage

After being peppered with questions about why United’s board have failed to meet their repayment deadlines relating to previous transfer transactions, Heckingbottom is also growing tired of being probed on owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s talks with Mmobuosi. Although the latter is understood to have secured preferred bidder status, with his proposal now being scrutinised by the official at the EFL, Mmobuosi’s exact wealth remains the subject of speculation and numerous red flags about his suitability have been raised of late. They include the governing body’s request for further details relating to his candidacy and several legal issues relating to both his personal and business life.

Despite the turmoil off the pitch, United remained remarkably consistent on it until losing their last two outings. They are second in the table but now only four points ahead of third-placed Middlesbrough, albeit with a game in hand over Michael Carrick’s side. United also face Spurs shortly in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Watford are fifth and will make the journey to South Yorkshire unbeaten in four.

“We talk about stuff with the players,” said Heckingbottom. “But then we put it in another place and that’s right, because we don’t want it to become part of a distraction. We are here to focus on the football.”

Sheffield United captain and striker Billy Sharp is receiving treatment for an injury: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

