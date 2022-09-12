A typical household energy bill is set to rise again from October 1, hitting families across the country hard at a time when the cost of living is rising by the day.

Plans are being put in place to help people with the cost of their bills – but that is not extended to football clubs, with Bradford City CEO Ryan Sparks suggesting some clubs have already discussed kicking off earlier on a weekend to avoid having to use the floodlights when the nights draw in.

It’s understood that such a proposition has not been discussed at Sheffield United, but it’s a sign of the impending crisis that such a suggestion has even been raised.

"It’s going to be very expensive and unavoidable and it’s obviously impacting budgets across the EFL,” Sparks told the Sunday People.

"We are already taking measures to reduce our impact on the environment but also not to further reduce our energy usage, such as the use of solar power.

"There is a suggestion within the game that we could move kick-off times, in the winter months, to 1pm on a Saturday and that’s something we would consider.

Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"Floodlights are expensive to run and when you add that up over the best part of 20-30 home games, the costs are heavy – and that’s only one area of energy demand.

"We have made our thoughts known to the Football League about referees requesting that floodlights are used in recent games, which I find unacceptable given what we’re all about to go through and the clear demand to protect the environment.”