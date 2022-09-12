Yorkshire CEO suggests Sheffield United and EFL sides could alter kick-off times amid winter energy crisis
EFL clubs could consider switching to an earlier kick-off time in the winter in a bid to cope with rising fuel bills, the CEO of one of their Yorkshire neighbours has claimed.
A typical household energy bill is set to rise again from October 1, hitting families across the country hard at a time when the cost of living is rising by the day.
Plans are being put in place to help people with the cost of their bills – but that is not extended to football clubs, with Bradford City CEO Ryan Sparks suggesting some clubs have already discussed kicking off earlier on a weekend to avoid having to use the floodlights when the nights draw in.
It’s understood that such a proposition has not been discussed at Sheffield United, but it’s a sign of the impending crisis that such a suggestion has even been raised.
"It’s going to be very expensive and unavoidable and it’s obviously impacting budgets across the EFL,” Sparks told the Sunday People.
"We are already taking measures to reduce our impact on the environment but also not to further reduce our energy usage, such as the use of solar power.
"There is a suggestion within the game that we could move kick-off times, in the winter months, to 1pm on a Saturday and that’s something we would consider.
"Floodlights are expensive to run and when you add that up over the best part of 20-30 home games, the costs are heavy – and that’s only one area of energy demand.
"We have made our thoughts known to the Football League about referees requesting that floodlights are used in recent games, which I find unacceptable given what we’re all about to go through and the clear demand to protect the environment.”
United had upgraded LED floodlights installed during their time in the Premier League, which are more efficient and may be less concerned about the situation than some clubs further down the pyramid – but football as a whole will not be immune to the impending crisis and money will have to be found from somewhere to keep the lights on.