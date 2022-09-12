Key decision confirmed as Sheffield United prepare for Swansea City clash - Tributes planned following death of Queen
Sheffield United’s return to action at Swansea City on Tuesday evening has been confirmed by the EFL, with a number of tributes planned to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week.
United’s South Yorkshire derby at home to Rotherham United was amongst the games to be postponed over the weekend following the Queen’s death last weekend, with fears that the midweek fixture schedule may also suffer the same fate with the country in a period of national mourning.
But an EFL statement this morning confirmed: “The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday 13 September, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.
“A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.
“With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and Clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.
“Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match Safety Advisory Group (SAG) protocols.”
United will travel to south Wales top of the Championship table but with an extra game to fit into their already-compacted fixture schedule, courtesy of this winter’s World Cup.
Boss Paul Heckingbottom is scheduled to face the media this afternoon for his usual pre-match briefing before travelling to Swansea hoping that the blank midweek has not affected their momentum.