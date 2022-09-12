United’s South Yorkshire derby at home to Rotherham United was amongst the games to be postponed over the weekend following the Queen’s death last weekend, with fears that the midweek fixture schedule may also suffer the same fate with the country in a period of national mourning.

But an EFL statement this morning confirmed: “The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday 13 September, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.

Sheffield United will take on Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium on Tuesday evening (Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

“A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.

“With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and Clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.

“Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match Safety Advisory Group (SAG) protocols.”

United will travel to south Wales top of the Championship table but with an extra game to fit into their already-compacted fixture schedule, courtesy of this winter’s World Cup.