Yasser Larouci makes Sheffield United vow and recalls brave Liverpool decision

Yasser Larouci has promised Sheffield United fans that he will do “everything I can do” on the pitch next season to help the Blades be successful in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old French U21 international was officially confirmed as a Blade yesterday, on an initial loan deal from French second-tier side Troyes - linking up with his new teammates on United’s pre-season training camp in Portugal.

The Blades have the option to make the deal permanent next summer, with Larouci challenging Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies, when fit, for the left wing-back slot when the new season begins.

Larouci, born in Algeria, has been capped four times by France at U21 level and faced the media for the first time after a gruelling session at United’s training camp at the City of Football complex in Lisbon. “I think it was a good project to play in the Premier League,” he said, when asked about the attraction of coming to United, “and the way we play, with three at the back and wing-backs, that's my game. So that was good.

“I'm going to fight on the pitch first and hopefully help the team with my technique and speed, and everything I can do on the pitch.”

English football is not a totally new experience for Larouci, who moved to Liverpool in 2017 and spent three and a half years at Anfield, making two appearances in the FA Cup before being released and returning to France.

“It was a good experience, I learned a lot while I was there and now to be back [in England] is good,” Larouci added. “I was 16, I was at the academy and went with the first team to pre-season. I trained with them and played in the FA Cup.

“It was my decision [to leave]. I wanted to play first-team football and have experience so I think it was good for me to go back to France and play in the first-team. Sometimes it's better to play in a smaller team every week than to be on the bench, or the U23s, for a bigger team.

“English football is different and I have experience of different types, in England and France. So that will be good for me.”