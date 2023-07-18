Graft and golf for Sheffield United as they toil away in Portuguese heat

A number of United’s players and staff enjoyed a round of golf after a punishing morning of training at the Portuguese FA’s superb City of Football training base, while others took the time to explore the city of Lisbon or simply chill out ahead of tomorrow’s friendly against Estoril.

It was the Blades’ second day out on the grass here in Portugal, after arriving on Sunday, and began with coach Matt Duke putting goalkeepers Wes Foderingham, Adam Davies and Jordan Amissah through their paces on one of the complex’s lush green surfaces. After a gentle head-tennis warm up United’s outfield players were quickly into their own work, under the watchful gaze of head of performance Tom Little and boss Paul Heckingbottom - who later personally oversaw a shape drill on the adjoining pitch, quickly blowing his whistle and barking instructions throughout the session.

This is United’s second year at this facility and both staff and players alike are huge fans of the complex - home, of course, to Cristiano Ronaldo and Co., who called in for a bit of private training during United’s stay here 12 months ago. The camp is a dry one, with no alcohol permitted on site, but team bonding activities are planned and will be invaluable in helping new boys - including Anis Slimane, Yasser Larouci and, United soon hope, Benie Traore - assimilate to life at United. A pool competition threw up a few shocks while a FIFA tournament was particularly well-contested, as one can imagine from a group of footballers.

The hope is that this pre-season camp can replicate the success of the last campaign, when United burst out of the traps and quickly seized a top-two place in the Championship that they would not relinquish. The players have returned in unbelievable shape - the days of overweight stars pulling out the bin-bags to sweat out a few pounds at the start of pre-season long gone - with the carrot of Premier League football no doubt playing its part in the psyche.

From here United will enjoy a lighter session in the morning before their friendly in the evening against Estoril, when Heckingbottom is once again expected to utilise most of his squad after fielding two sides at Chesterfield on Saturday. When United return to home shores, with friendlies against Rotherham United and Derby next up, focus will switch and players will begin to play 60 minutes, building up their exposure ahead of August 12’s big kick off at home to Crystal Palace.

For those players who weren’t around during United’s last stay in the big time, there were a few clues about the world they are preparing for even in the increased number of media personnel on site. Last season, two reporters from the local outlets joined United on tour. This time around that number has swelled to 11, including the Premier League’s own production company, as well as United’s own in-house media team.