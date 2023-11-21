Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollywood club Wrexham have been urged to make a transfer move for Sheffield United legend and free agent Billy Sharp, after one of their old players told them: "He has done more in his career than your club!" Sharp, 37, is a free agent after LA Galaxy opted not to exercise their option to sign him for a second season.

The legendary EFL striker has no intention of hanging up his scoring boots just yet however and will assess the next stage of his career after returning to England from a spell exploring Los Angeles. Sharp and Wrexham have history after a tumultuous FA Cup clash last season saw him taunt visiting fans, clash with their boss Phil Parkinson and then tell Wrexham to "stick it on their documentary" after knocking them out of the competition.

Footage of the incident was included on United's own channels, rather than Wrexham's Disney+ show, and Sharp spoke about "a little scuffle" afterwards. The veteran striker admitted his dislike of Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson - adding "and he probably doesn't like me" - and was fined £2,500 by the FA for his post-match comments, in which he criticised referee Leigh Doughty's performance.

But Wrexham have been urged, by one of their former players, to bury the hatchet and try and bring Sharp to Wales to boost their attempts for a second successive promotion this season. Speaking to Stocklytics, Frank Sinclair - the former Jamaica international who also played for Chelsea, Leicester and Burnley as well as the Red Dragons - said: “Wrexham have had back-and-forths with Billy Sharp and he’s obviously back in England looking for a new club…

“I’m sure there’s going to be many takers, even at the age he is now, but can you imagine if Billy Sharp ends up going to Wrexham and scores a load of goals to get them promoted! They’d soon be able to get over the problem they’ve had previously! The situation was a weird one, because Billy Sharp has probably done more in his career than Wrexham have done in their history for a long time.”

