Newly promoted Wrexham have reportedly made a move for a Liverpool youngster, who Sheffield United have long been linked with.

Sheffield United face strong competition from Wrexham, backed by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, for Liverpool full-back Owen Beck, as reported by Mail Sport.

The ambitious Welsh side are hoping to secure the youngster on loan after he impressed in the Championship for Blackburn Rovers last term.

Liverpool have received offers from across the Premier League and Championship, who are hoping to secure the signing of the Wales Under-21 international.

It would be a blow to the plans for the Blades, who have been keeping tabs on Beck since earlier this year. And to lose out to a side without the same calibre and status of the Blades in the upper tiers of English football would also rub salt in the wounds.

Wrexham secured a historic third promotion in a row last season and are hoping to take the Championship by storm, and this move suggests they are ready to battle more established sides when it comes to transfer targets.

However, a decision on Beck is not expected any time soon as Arne Slot is keen for the Liverpool academy product to take part in his side’s pre-season tour.

It is also reported that Sheffield United are keen for Beck’s teammate, attacker Lewis Koumas. Koumas is a full Wales international and spent last season on loan at Stoke City, scoring six goals in all competitions, helping the Potters avoid relegation on the final day of the season.

The 19-year-old made his first team debut for Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round against Southampton in February 2024, scoring in the 3-0 victory.

Sheffield United have previously turned to the Premier League for potential loan signings before, having taken on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace, Alfie Gilchrist from Chelsea and Hamza Choudhury from Leicester City last season.

New Blades boss Ruben Selles will be hoping to secure his first-choice targets this summer to ensure he can plan for a fast start to his managerial work at Bramall Lane.