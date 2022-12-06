The player Sheffield United had lined up in the summer transfer window if Sander Berge was prised away has officially joined one of their Championship promotion rivals.

Ismael Kone was identified as a replacement for Berge if the Norwegian midfielder left during the last transfer window, with the Canadian international travelling to his local airport in anticipation of flying to Sheffield on deadline day.

But the move did not go through with Berge remaining in South Yorkshire and although United resolved to keep tabs on Kone’s progress, they have missed out on his services after the 20-year-old joined Championship rivals Watford following his exploits at the World Cup in Qatar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kone has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Hornets, starting from January 1.

"It feels good, I’m happy to be here,” Kone, who said he first heard of Watford’s interest in September, said. “My agent came to me and spoke to me about the [Watford] project. I think at that moment I was a bit busy in my career, I had a couple of things going on, but I always knew it could be a good step for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A good second step in my career, so this is why I am here now. I feel excited. I’m here to grow even more, to learn even more. I can’t wait, Europe is big, and I can’t wait.”

Watford are currently fourth in the Championship table, five points behind second-placed United. The mooted fee for Kone is in excess of €6m, Montreal’s previous record sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad