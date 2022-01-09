Wolves v Sheffield United: Bruno Lage's respectful admission about Blades after his side's comfortable FA Cup win

Wolves' Portuguese coach Bruno Lage: RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

Lage’s side booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a routine victory over the Blades, who gifted Daniel Podence a brace with two defensive errors.

Nelson Semedo also got on the scoresheet against United, who had good chances of their own for strikers Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick – who both forced a smart save from Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy in either half.

“I am happy because as I said yesterday, I respect the competition,” Lage said.

“I made some changes to give opportunities to everyone who was training well and we played well.

“We created a lot of chances and could have scored more goals but to be fair, Sheffield United can also score one or two goals.

“But when you look at the 90 minutes, we were the better team. We created more chances and scored more goals, so we deserved to advance in the competition.”

Lage’s team selection showed due respect to both United and the FA Cup, with the likes of £35m striker Fabio Silva and star man Raul Jiminez featuring on his teamsheet alongside Adama Traore, Ruben Neves and former Blades loanee Conor Coady.